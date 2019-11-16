Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gifford Fong Associates raised its stake in Amgen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,515,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.47.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.86. 2,016,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,752. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $225.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,674. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.