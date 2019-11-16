Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a report on Friday, September 20th.

AMER stock opened at GBX 18.86 ($0.25) on Wednesday. Amerisur Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58.

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

