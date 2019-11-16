Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USAS stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Americas Silver by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.