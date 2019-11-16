American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

American Woodmark stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $102.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $79,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,803 shares of company stock worth $831,530 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

