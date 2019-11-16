American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives Sell Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $26.30 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.02.

Shares of ARL stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 3,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $17.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.62.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 194.53%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

