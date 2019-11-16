American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $2,053,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

