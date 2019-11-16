American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AMH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. 1,312,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $1,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,600 in the last ninety days. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,210,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

