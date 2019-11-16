American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

AFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,565. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Lisa Kabnick acquired 14,310 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,052.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

