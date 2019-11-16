American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Up 34.5% in October

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,650,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 26,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

