Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,490 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amcor were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $716,712.49. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.02 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

