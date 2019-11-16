Ambrosus Market Capitalization Achieves $4.24 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00237816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.01444425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00146026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, Coinrail, Binance, Gatecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

