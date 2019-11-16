AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $3.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.30.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABEV. ValuEngine cut AMBEV S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut AMBEV S A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut AMBEV S A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.97.

ABEV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. 4,215,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,594,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter worth $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 345.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 75.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

