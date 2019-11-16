Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $20.94

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $20.94. Amarin shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 24,006,200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,162 shares of company stock worth $13,715,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 1.4% during the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

