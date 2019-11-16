Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

