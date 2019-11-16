Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) CEO William B. Shepro Purchases 1,400 Shares

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) CEO William B. Shepro purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William B. Shepro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, October 30th, William B. Shepro purchased 3,150 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,927.50.

NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $280.99 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPS. BidaskClub lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.