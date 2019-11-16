Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 344 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,046,000 after purchasing an additional 76,708 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,303 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 583,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

