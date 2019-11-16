Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.94.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.