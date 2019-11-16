Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $357,000 in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,752 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,332.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

