Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Exponent by 1.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Exponent by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Exponent by 4.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Exponent by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Exponent by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPO. Sidoti raised their target price on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 3,992 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $258,402.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,460.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 22,243 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,569,688.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,439,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,765 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.37. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

