Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in City by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in City during the second quarter worth $35,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in City by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in City during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

City stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. City Holding has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.77.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.85 million. City had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $327,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.