Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -3.52

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -3.52 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alphabet’s score:

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,334.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,250.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,181.23. The company has a market cap of $895.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,334.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

