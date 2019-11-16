Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ AHPI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.17.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
