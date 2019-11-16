Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ AHPI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

