Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

ALX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $295.75 and a fifty-two week high of $394.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

