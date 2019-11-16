Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,731. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. Alcoa has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,218,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,094,000 after purchasing an additional 296,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,024,000 after purchasing an additional 549,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 95,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,409,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 522,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

