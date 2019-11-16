Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.87). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

