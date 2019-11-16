Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

ALK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,134. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $269,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,804 shares of company stock valued at $748,409. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

