Alan S. Henricks Sells 5,000 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROKU opened at $157.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,966.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.84. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $176.55.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Roku by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Roku by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,429 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,013,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.