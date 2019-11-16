AiLink Token (ALI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,141.00

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One AiLink Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last week, AiLink Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $68,141.00 and $4,046.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00078502 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00389961 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011752 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012990 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000160 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,063,904,986 tokens. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

AiLink Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AiLink Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AiLink Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

