AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.39

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.39 and last traded at $80.90, with a volume of 178149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,600. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,488,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

