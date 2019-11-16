Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.60.

Ag Growth International stock traded down C$1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.57. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$37.84 and a 1-year high of C$63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 125.26%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

