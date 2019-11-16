Aeron Reaches 1-Day Volume of $729,126.00 (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $729,126.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002108 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Tidex, HitBTC and Mercatox. Over the last week, Aeron has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.66 or 0.01448278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00035012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00144693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDAX, Kuna, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.