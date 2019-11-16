AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.35, 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75.

AeroCentury Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

