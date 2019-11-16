AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 928 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $196.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day moving average is $161.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.84.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

