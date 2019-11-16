AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 58,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 18,283 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5,955.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 191,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 64,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

DTE Energy stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $107.22 and a 52-week high of $134.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.