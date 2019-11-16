AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $252,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 131.65%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

