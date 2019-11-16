AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 464 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,779.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $120.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

