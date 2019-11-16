AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,391 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

