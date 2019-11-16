Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 374,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $72.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $396,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,672,000 after buying an additional 1,448,080 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 489,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

