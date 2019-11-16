Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

ADAP stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.70. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

