Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XLRN. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 507,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.23. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $153,318.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $969,486. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 365,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 23.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 370,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,641 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.