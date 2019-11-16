Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 582 ($7.60), approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 577 ($7.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $265.22 million and a P/E ratio of -250.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 573.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 552.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s payout ratio is -9.13%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

