AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Shares Down 1.1%

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

AB SKF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

