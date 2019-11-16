Aave (LEND) Price Hits $0.0220

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 62.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $24.82 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Alterdice.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $624.34 or 0.07316193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001072 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017395 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bibox, Alterdice and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

