AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading Up 0.3%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31, approximately 130 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 13.50% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

