8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on 8X8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $73,409.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,111.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,776,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,113,000 after purchasing an additional 87,685 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 2,849.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,238,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,093 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

