$66.60 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to report sales of $66.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.30 million. AppFolio reported sales of $50.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $255.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $255.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $317.90 million to $329.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $482,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $1,493,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,543 in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 32.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $102.04. 106,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,625. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

