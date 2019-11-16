$5.57 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.82 billion to $22.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. International Paper has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in International Paper by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,541 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in International Paper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,561,000 after purchasing an additional 476,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.