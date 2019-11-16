$442.88 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce sales of $442.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.36 million and the lowest is $441.40 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $457.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

In related news, insider John N. Hill purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,075,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,938,000 after purchasing an additional 632,479 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 642,499 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 765,521 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 525,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

