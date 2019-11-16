4,037 Shares in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 628.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $319,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $25.49 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.

