3,339 Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $775,738.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $5,427,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,419 shares of company stock worth $27,490,956. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $157.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,966.25 and a beta of 1.77. Roku Inc has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.